Story Land Amusement Park Delays Opening

As we've seen with concerts and music festivals, we're starting to see the opening dates for Summer attractions change due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The latest?  New Hampshire's Story Land.

They've announced on their Facebook page, that they will not be able to make their projected opening date of May 23rd.

As a former pre-season employee of the amusement park, I can tell you that it takes months to get the place ready for guests.  And, at least when I was there, early April was the height of work - painting, stocking, installing, etc.

Hopefully, this will all be over soon and we can get back to business (and play) as usual.

