Storm Closings & Cancellations for Tuesday, February 8th
Another significant snowfall event is overspreading northern Maine and western New Brunswick on Tuesday. Forecasters say snow could mix with rain or freezing rain at times and accumulate 5 to 9 inches by the time it winds down Tuesday night.
Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb 8th:
All Valley Unified Schools will be letting out early today at noon. That includes schools in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville and St. Agatha.
Presque Isle, Mapleton area schools (MSAD 1) – CLOSED with no remote learning
Caribou/Stockholm (RSU 39) – CLOSED
Central Aroostook (SAD/RSU 42) – CLOSED
Easton Schools – CLOSED
Ashland (SAD 32) – CLOSED
Washburn (SAD 45) – CLOSED
Fort Fairfield (SAD 20) – CLOSED
Limestone Community Schools – CLOSED
Caswell School – CLOSED
Houlton (SAD/RSU 29) – CLOSED
Greater Houlton Christian Academy – CLOSED
Hodgdon (MSAD 70) – CLOSED
Region 2 School of Applied Technology in Houlton is CLOSED
Schools in zones 3 - 9 of the Anglophone West District are closed today due to weather and road conditions. That includes schools in Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland, Woodstock, Canterbury, Keswick Valley, Nackawic and to the Fredericton area.
Other closings and delays:
Threads of Hope in Presque Isle is CLOSED
Personal Services of Aroostook is CLOSED
Child Development Services Aroostook is CLOSED
Mars Hill Community Cupboard is CLOSED today and will be open Thursday from 1 – 3 pm
Multicultural Association of Carleton County (MACC) - office is closed, staff are available remotely
Full Circle Health Care in Presque Isle is OPENING LATE at 10 a.m.
Here's the latest weather forecast for Aroostook county & western New brunswick:
A winter weather advisory is in effect until late tonight
Today ~ Snow. The snow may mix with rain or freezing rain at times. Patchy fog. Daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 34/+1 Celsius
Tonight ~ Snow tapering to snow showers after midnight. Storm total snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Lows near 24/-5C
Wednesday ~ Partly sunny & breezy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs around 35/+2C.