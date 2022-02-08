Storm Closings & Cancellations for Tuesday, February 8th

Another significant snowfall event is overspreading northern Maine and western New Brunswick on Tuesday. Forecasters say snow could mix with rain or freezing rain at times and accumulate 5 to 9 inches by the time it winds down Tuesday night.

Here are the latest storm closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb 8th:

All Valley Unified Schools will be letting out early today at noon. That includes schools in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Frenchville and St. Agatha.

Presque Isle, Mapleton area schools (MSAD 1) – CLOSED with no remote learning

Caribou/Stockholm (RSU 39) – CLOSED

Central Aroostook (SAD/RSU 42) – CLOSED

Easton Schools – CLOSED

Ashland (SAD 32) – CLOSED

Washburn (SAD 45) ­– CLOSED

Fort Fairfield (SAD 20) – CLOSED

Limestone Community Schools – CLOSED

Caswell School – CLOSED

Houlton (SAD/RSU 29) ­– CLOSED

Greater Houlton Christian Academy – CLOSED

Hodgdon (MSAD 70) – CLOSED

Region 2 School of Applied Technology in Houlton is CLOSED

Schools in zones 3 - 9 of the Anglophone West District are closed today due to weather and road conditions. That includes schools in Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland, Woodstock, Canterbury, Keswick Valley, Nackawic and to the Fredericton area.

Other closings and delays:

Threads of Hope in Presque Isle is CLOSED

Personal Services of Aroostook is CLOSED

Child Development Services Aroostook is CLOSED

Mars Hill Community Cupboard is CLOSED today and will be open Thursday from 1 – 3 pm

Multicultural Association of Carleton County (MACC) - office is closed, staff are available remotely

Full Circle Health Care in Presque Isle is OPENING LATE at 10 a.m.

If you have a storm-related message, please email newspi@TownsquareMedia.com or send us a message on Facebook.

Here's the latest weather forecast for Aroostook county & western New brunswick:

A winter weather advisory is in effect until late tonight

Today ~ Snow. The snow may mix with rain or freezing rain at times. Patchy fog. Daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 34/+1 Celsius

Tonight ~ Snow tapering to snow showers after midnight. Storm total snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Lows near 24/-5C

Wednesday ~ Partly sunny & breezy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs around 35/+2C.

