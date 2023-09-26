Check Out Stephen King at the Last Dropkick Murphys Show In Bangor

It might not be Thursday, but here’s a little throwback.

Dropkick Murphys will kick off their 2023 fall tour on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. This event will feature The Interrupters and opener Jesse Ahern.

Although it's been a few years since Dropkick's last Bangor stop, the sounds and memories from that night remain vivid. In 2017, they kicked off the "From Boston to Berkeley Tour" alongside the California punk rock band Rancid. Bangor had a significant role, being the starting point for this tour as well. The tour began on July 27, 2017, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, which has since been renamed the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Get our free mobile app

One remarkable moment from that show had little to do with the actual concert itself. It was the presence of none other than Stephen King, the beloved author known as The King of Horror, hailing from our Queen City of the East. King was spotted in the audience, patiently waiting in line like everyone else.

Rancid even shared a photo with King on their social media, with the caption, “Stephen King, Lars, and me. Last night in Bangor, Maine.”

The clear presence of Stephen King among the fans at that Dropkick Murphys/Rancid concert caused a lot of excitement, keeping folks talking about it long after the music stopped on that July night in 2017. Dropkick Murphys and Stephen King, both well-known figures in New England culture, came together in a way that showed the spirit of the region.

As the Dropkick Murphys return to Bangor again this week, the possibility of another surprise appearance by Stephen King is something everyone is looking forward to. As the audience gets ready for another night of lively music, the idea that Stephen King might show up again adds to the excitement and mystery of this upcoming concert.

Who knows? Maybe he'll be at the Bangor waterfront again soon.

12 Truly Terrifying Stephen King 'Dad Jokes' You can follow Stephen King on Twitter. But only if you dare...

10 Stephen King Inspired Costume Ideas For Your Halloween Sometimes it is hard to come up with a costume idea, so if you are a fan of Stephen King, this will make it easier for you.