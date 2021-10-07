A Bangor art shop has what? Did they say a 65 million years old dinosaur egg? I didn’t even know that kind of thing existed? But it’s true and you can go see it for yourself.

The Rock and Art Shop in downtown Bangor got the egg from Mongolia. They have it on display for visitors to see some real ancient world history.

Most of us are intrigued by the age of the dinosaur when you had to be on your toes to get from point A to point B. The time when giant creatures roamed the face of the earth and fire was barely a thing. Not many of us know the exact history, but we have a sense that it happened a long time ago, and then something cataclysmic whipped the dinosaurs off the planet.

For the Jurassic Park theorists - no, it’s not going to be cloned to create a world of big man-eating dinosaurs like in the movie. But if you look closely at the egg, it does look like it is hatching/cracking. I guess after 65 million years, you’d be cracking a little too.

The egg arrives right on time for Halloween. Add it to the list of places and features where you want a selfie in Bangor (right after Stephen King’s house. We’re surprised he doesn’t have one of these. Or does he?)

It’s nice to see a place like the Rock and Art Shop collect something like this for Mainers and out-of-staters to check out. I’m sure you’ve never seen anything like it before.

The Facebook status on the shop’s page says, “65 million year old dinosaur egg has just arrived to the shops. We will let you know if it hatches. All shops open at 10.”

We hope it doesn’t hatch - or do we? One thing for sure is if it does produce a dinosaur, we’ll definitely know about it - hopefully before it’s too late.

