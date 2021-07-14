Stay Safe! The Maine Tick Lab Is Here To Help

With summertime in full gear, and most of us trying to get outside as much as possible to enjoy the warm weather, there is still something that needs to be top of mind....ticks!

This year especially with the milder weather ticks are abundant. Sometimes you can take all the precautions but still wind up getting a tick on you. Even worst, is having a tick attach or embed itself to you.

Considering the diseases that ticks carry, it's important to not only identify the type of tick but to also get it tested.

Although getting a tick tested to find out which type of tick it is and if it is carrying any diseases is actually easier than you think, and we even have our own "Maine Tick Lab" at the University of Maine at Orono.

According to a story by WCSH-TV, the Maine Tick Lab is encouraging people to send ticks in for testing. Simply pop the tick in a baggie, seal it and send it off to the lab. The Maine Tick Lab receives anywhere from 15 to over 100 tick samples a day for testing.

The lab will identify the type of tick it is. Currently there are 15 active types of ticks found in Maine and some are more dangerous than others so identification is important.

Also important, is having the tick tested for the bacteria that causes diseases such as Lyme, Anaplasmosis, and Babesiosis which can result in very serious conditions fo us humans if not detected.

The Maine CDC provides a variety of information on ticks as well as resources for identification and also tracking information across the state fo tick migration. CLICK HERE to visit the states CDC information page.

If you would like information on how to submit a tick for testing to the Maine Tick Lab, CLICK HERE.

No need to be paranoid, but certainly be aware, and enjoy the beautiful Maine summer.

