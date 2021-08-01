Stay on Cap’n Crunch’s Bougie Houseboat in Boston this Summer

As a 90's kid there is nothing more nostalgic than a bowl of Cap'n Crunch cereal on a Saturday morning with my favorite cartoons. Crunch berries made my world go round! I remember my mom had theses special bowls just for eating cereal in our house. The bowls had a straw attached on the side for optimal cereal milk consumption. Once in awhile I would clog my straw with a piece of cereal and need assistance but for the most part it was a brilliant model.

You may not be aware but the Cap'n is still kicking after all of these years! When he is not adventuring across the seas he is living his best life on a pretty bougie houseboat. The boat, affectionately referred to as the "Cap'n's Quarters", is docked in Boston for the Summer.

According to an article by Food & Wine, the Cap'n's quarters is decorated in a vibrant blue and yellow color scheme (the Cap'n's favorite colors). The couch pillows are shaped like crunch berries, the Cap'n's uniforms are hanging in the closet, and of course the cupboards are fully stocked with all the Cap'n Crunch you can eat!

You could win a two night's stay in the Cap'n's Quarters! All you need to do is upload a photo/video to the Cap'n Crunch website proving you are the ultimate Cap'n Crunch fan. You might want to hurry!

Submissions are due by 11:59 pm on Sunday August 1st.

These 10 NH Places Bring Back the Best Memories