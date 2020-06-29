State Street Fire Displaces Two People in Presque Isle, Maine
A fire at a multi-family home on State Street in Presque Isle Saturday morning displaced two people.
The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a single room on the second floor.
All occupants of the building made it out safely.
The American Red Cross said it was working with two people who were temporarily displaced by the fire.
