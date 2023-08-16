Starks Man Accused of Sexually Abusing a Minor for 3 Years

A Starks man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually abusing a minor over a three-year period.

Who is the Suspect?

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster says Keith Merchant, 43, was arrested on Thursday.

How Were People Alerted to the Situation?

His arrest was the result of an investigation by Detective Jeremy Leal that began when the Sheriff's Department received a complaint about allegedly inappropriate behavior between Merchant and a young person. According to the Morning Sentinel, Merchant is accused of abusing a minor under the age of 15 over a three-year period.

What are the Charges Against Merchant?

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says Merchant is facing the following charges:

Gross sexual assault

Unlawful sexual contact

Sexual abuse of a minor

Violation of conditions of release

Merchant was taken to the Somerset County Jail, where bail was set at $50,000 cash. His bail conditions include not having any contact with the alleged victim or any person under the age of 18.

If you're the victim of sexual abuse, help is available through a statewide helpline, 1-800-871-7741. In addition, there are many resource centers across the state that can help in a variety of ways. A list of those locations can be found on the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault website. Statistics show that one in five Mainers will experience sexual assault at some point in their lifetimes. Each year, roughly 14,000 Maine residents will experience sexual violence, but too many cases go unreported.