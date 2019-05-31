One of the centerpieces of Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land is the design-your-own-lightsaber tutorial at Savi’s Workshop. The video above takes you through the entire experience, including some surprises — so if you are planning on going and making a lightsaber yourself (an experience that’ll set you back some $200) you may not want to watch and have the experience spoiled.

On the official Disneyland website, here’s how they describe what happens at Savi’s Workshop:

Travel to Black Spire Outpost, where a group known as the “Gatherers” ushers you into a covert workshop packed with unusual parts, whimsical pieces and miscellaneous memorabilia collected from the far reaches of the galaxy. Under their guidance, you can construct your very own lightsaber and bring it to life through the power of kyber crystals. Builders beware—you must protect the shop’s secrecy to avoid being discovered by the First Order! Once your lightsaber is complete (purchase required!), you’ll be ready to embark on incredible new adventures—from the far reaches of Wild Space to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

A colleague who attended the press preview for Galaxy’s Edge said this was one of the highlights. It wasn’t cheap, but they loved it. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is now open in Disneyland. It opens at Walt Disney World on August 31.