St. Agatha Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Shooting Van Buren Man
A 35-year-old man from St. Agatha was sentenced to nine years in prison for shooting a Van Buren Man in the Allagash in November, 2022.
Victim was shot in the Allagash
The man was shot on Dickie Road on November 22. The victim was 27-years-old at the time of the incident. He was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent and then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Multiple Charges
Shane Michaud was charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault.
Sentenced to 22 Years with all but 9 Years Suspended
Michaud entered a guilty plea for aggravated assault in the case. The judge sentenced him to 22 years with all but nine years suspended. He will have six years of probation and other conditions when released.
App Alerts and Local News Updates
Updates will be posted to social media when the information is released. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
- MORE NEWS: Two People with Life-Threatening Injuries after Head-On Crash
- ALSO READ: 17-Year-Old Died in Crash and Two People Injured in Maine
LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s
Gallery Credit: Stacker