Maine Police Looking for 2 Armed Suspects After a Shooting

Penobscot County Sheriff's Officials are looking for two people who are believed to be involved in a shooting in Springfield.

Who Are They Looking For?

The two people currently sought by officials are:

Matthew Vandine, 45, of Molunkis

Noel Wilson, 32, no town given

It's believed the two may be armed.

What Happened?

It was just after 11:30 Wednesday night when the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office received a report of an adult male in Springfield, who had been shot. Deputies responded to a home on Ghost Road and began their investigation. No details have been given about the victim's identity or how badly they were hurt.

Is There Any Description of the Suspects or Their Vehicle?

Officials say it's believed that Vandine was involved with the shooting. Witnesses told investigators that he had fled the residence in a vehicle with Noel Wilson. It's believed that he may still have the firearm. Officials say there's no description of the vehicle they were in but, at the time of the incident, witnesses said Vandine was wearing black sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, and a half-mask.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Vandine or Wilson, or who may have information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center at 207-945-4636. Anonymous tips can also be sent via text message by sending PCSOTIPS to 274637. (CRIMES) Standard message rates may apply. They can also be submitted online.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

