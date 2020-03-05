‘Spirit of the South’ Coming to Maine

‘Spirit of the South’ is a Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll Music with Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band feat. Founding Member of The Allman Brothers Band, Jaimoe and Wild Feathers, Friday, July 24, Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present the ‘Spirit Of The South’ Tour with Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band feat. founding member of The Allman Brothers Band Jaimoe and Wild Feathers live at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row in Westbrook, Friday, July 24.

Created in celebration of the various roots and influences within Southern music, every show will conclude with a unique collaborative finale, which will feature Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers, Jaimoe and additional surprise guests showcasing the inspirations of Rock, Blues, Gospel and Soul music.

General public ticket sale begins Friday, March 6 at 10:00 AM. Reserved seating and general admission ticket prices range from $25.00 to $150.00 - plus any applicable fees depending on purchase outlet.

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com.