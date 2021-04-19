Speed and Inexperience Lead to Route 11 Rollover on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, around 3 PM Maine State Police responded to a report of a rollover crash on Route 11 in Nashville Plantation, just north of Ashland.

Maine State Police say 20-year-old Lindsey Brown was traveling north in a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo and was attempting to pass another vehicle. While passing, Brown lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled over before coming to a rest on it roof in the road.

Lindsey Brown was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the accident.

Police say that speed and inexperience were contributing factors to the crash. Additionally, Brown was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, and procession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation into the crash will continue.

A portion of Route 11 was reduced to one lane during the cleanup and investigation of the rollover. Ashland Police Department, Fire Department, and Ambulance also responded to the incident and assisted in the cleanup and investigation.