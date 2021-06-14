Southern Aroostook & Ashland Teams make Finals

While many area schools have released for the summer the student-athletes at two County schools are still in action as they pursue a title in baseball and softball. The Southern Aroostook Warriors baseball squad and the Ashland Hornets softball teams have advanced to the Class D North regional finals.

The Southern Aroostook team this year is a co-op team with Houlton High School who did not have enough players to field a team this year. The Warriors have received contributions from the Houlton players on the mound, at the plate, and in the field. Garrett Harvey is one of the players from the Houlton school and he delivered the walk off hit in the Warriors 10-9 quarterfinal win over the Woodland Dragons. On Saturday the Warriors defeated county rival the Hodgdon Hawks in a wild game by a score of 15-11.

The Ashland Hornets are waiting to see who their opponent will be for the Wednesday night game. They will play the winner of the Monday matchup between number 6 seeded Woodland and number 2 seeded Stearns. Ashland was able to handle the number 5 seed Machias Bulldogs on Saturday, defeating them 14-7.

The Southern Aroostook baseball team will be traveling to Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Wednesday to play the Machias Bulldogs. The game is slated to start at 3:00 p.m. Southern Aroostook finished fifth in the heal point standings with an 8-2 regular season record and the Bulldogs were 10-3.

Those interested in the Ashland Hornets will want to follow them on Wednesday night as they travel to Brewer for their game at 7:00 p.m. The Hornets finished number 1 in Class D North with a perfect 16-0 record. We wish both Aroostook County teams the best of luck!