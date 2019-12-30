‘Soup’er Bowl of Caring to Kick Off

Acadia, NorState and The County Federal Credit Unions are tackling hunger by participating in the “Soup”er Bowl of Caring.

The “Soup”er Bowl of Caring is a friendly challenge to collect cans of soup at each Credit Union location starting on the first day of business in the New Year until February 3, 2020.

Anyone can drop off cans of soup or make a donation to the soup can drive at their local credit union in 16 locations around Aroostook County. Every $1 collected in donations will purchase a can of soup for distribution. All donations will benefit local people, with a few credit union sites, in towns where there are more credit unions than cupboards being matched with nearby Aroostook County communities that host cupboards.

The County Federal Credit Union's Executive Vice President Dan Bagley said the Credit Union's mission of 'people helping people' is alive and well in the County. "Tackling hunger for our communities is extremely important, as there are many families and individuals in need, and we may never know the extent of how much of a difference even the smallest donation can make in someone’s life."

The Souper Bowl of Caring began as a grass roots movement in a South Carolina church in 1990 to collect cans of soup during the Big Game. That first year saw almost $6,000 in donations, and has continued to grow into a multi-million-dollar national annual campaign. Last year in Aroostook County, $15,570 was collected in soup and cash donations.

And to build momentum and help spread the word, people donating soup are encouraged to take a “Selfless Selfie” to share on their credit union’s social media pages using the hashtag (#) #CUtacklehunger.