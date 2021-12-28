For a time, back in 2020 and early 2021, Americans were getting "stimulus" checks every few weeks. There were several rounds big checks followed by a series of smaller checks for certain people (like parents). In recent months, though, we have not heard much about government checks.

Now, though, it looks like many Mainers could have one more check coming their way.

According to BET, some Americans could be getting a check of up to $1,400 before January 1st, 2022.

There is a catch, though. The catch is that you had to have earned less in 2020 than you did in 2019.

So, if you have been working an hourly job for the last few years and, due to the pandemic, your place of business was closed (or had limited hours) for several months, there is a good chance you have cash coming your way. Similarly, if you are self employed (contractor, plumber, musician, etc) and you claimed less income in 2020 than you had in 2019, you should be eligible for the check.

Also, IRS employees say people who used the non-filers tool for previous stimulus payments must file a 2020 tax return and they must claim all eligible dependents.

According to the report:

Applying simply requires you to file your 2020 tax return which the IRS will process and issue the additional stimulus for any eligible dependents. You must have it done by December 31, 2021.

Get all the details now through the IRS website.

