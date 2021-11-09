Snow Wednesday & Sun on Veterans Day, Aroostook County, Maine

A couple things going on this week - we’re getting some snow in the middle of the week and Veterans Day looks good on Thursday.

Hump Day Snow

It looks like Wednesday is the day we should see snow showers with the biggest chance in the morning before 7 a.m. It won't add up to a lot, but will happen right during the commute to work and school. After that, rain is the the forecast until about 1 p.m.

Veterans Day

The good news is the sun will be out and almost 45 degrees on Thursday. That will give everyone a chance to get out and honor our Veterans.

Weekend Rain and Snow

After that, rain comes into the picture for the rest of the morning and most of the day.

Temps around 45 degrees during the day and dipping to below freezing overnight with a low of 25.

It’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday and even Monday we have to be concerned with. Friday calls for some snow in the morning before 10 o’clock. It will be warmer with a high close to 50.

The forecast is the same for Saturday, Sunday and Monday with rain or snow or both in the mix.

Looking Back to Last Year's Thanksgiving

We got almost 3 inches of snow on Turkey Day. And if you remember the day before the holiday (Wednesday) it was snowing and making travel difficult. A lot of us remember because we were either on the road or had some family on the road. Let's hope for better weather this time around.

Weather Updates

We give the weather update every hour on the radio, streaming, and on the app. You can also track the weather on the home page. As winter arrives, we will post cancellations, delays and early dismissals on our social media. You can also listen to our newscasts for current information.

