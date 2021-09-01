‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Wraps Filming

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has wrapped filming, according to director David F. Sandberg. The filmmaker shared the news to his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon, along with a photo of the slate used during production. Filming on the sequel began in late May. Sandberg also directed 2019’s Shazam!, and this film will see many of the same characters returning for another adventure.

Check out Sandberg’s post below:

Zachary Levi suits up once more as the lead character, with Asher Angel returning as his younger counterpart, Billy Batson. Dylan Grazer is back as Billy’s best friend Freddy. Other previous cast members who have come back for the project include Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Grace Fulton, and Jovan Armand. Fulton also takes over the duties of the adult version of her character, who was originally played by Michelle Borth. Djimon Hounsou is once again playing the wizard Shazam, who granted Billy his powers in the first movie.

The follow-up to Shazam! will also see some high-profile newcomers join the cast. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler will play the villainous daughters of the Greek god Atlas. Back in June, Warner Bros. shared a 15-second teaser clip of the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. Even though the trailer didn’t reveal much about the plot of the film, it did give us a brief glimpse at Levi's new costume.

While filming on the movie is finished, it will still be a while before we can see Shazam 2 for ourselves. You can catch Shazam! Fury of the Gods when it arrives in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.