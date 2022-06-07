Seven Teams From Aroostook County Advance In Playoffs

Aroostook County teams take center state on Tuesday

The round of 16 in high school baseball and softball playoffs continued on Tuesday, with 16 teams from Aroostook County in action looking to advance to the quarterfinal round. Teams that advance will tentatively play on Thursday.

Two County teams advanced on Monday

In games played on Monday, the Fort Kent baseball team and Houlton softball team both advanced to the quarterfinal round. The results from Tuesday are as follows:

Class D Softball

#6 Southern Aroostook defeated #11 Jonesport-Beals 21-14

#3 Hodgdon defeated #14 Central Aroostook 15-1

#4 Stearns defeated #13 East Grand 30-4

#7 Katahdin defeated #10 Ashland 5-1

Class B Softball

#8 Winslow defeated #9 Presque Isle

Class C Baseball

#5 Houlton defeated #12 Calais 21-0

Class D Baseball

#1 Wisdom defeated #16 Jonesport-Beals 8-3

#9 Southern Aroostook defeated #8 PVHS 8-3

#2 Stearns defeated #15 Washburn

#7 Lee Academy defeated #10 Madawaska 11-1

#11 Hodgdon defeated #6 Katahdin 6-3

#5 Woodland defeated #12 Fort Fairfield 10-0

#3 Bangor Christian defeated #14 Van Buren 10-0

MDI-Foxcroft Academy Playoffs The #3 MDI Trojans hosted the #14 Foxcroft Academy Ponies in the Round of 16 playoffs on Tuesday, June 7, 2022