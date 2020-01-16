Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’ Neck Tattoo Is the Perfect Tribute to Her Album

Selena Gomez debuted a Rare neck tattoo in celebration of her new album.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer unveiled her new ink to her followers via Instagram late Wednesday night (January 15) following the release of her second studio album. The latest tattoo, which is located on her neck right below her right ear, features the word "Rare" in the same font as seen on the album's cover.

The 27-year-old pop star shared a video and photo that showed her inside New York City's Bang Bang tattoo parlor, where she's gotten other tattoos in the past.

"Did it again @bangbangnyc rare," she captioned the post.

Gomez dropped the 13-track album on January 10 and explained the importance of its title during a recent interview with Spotify. She said how Rare helped her self-esteem and helped her realize she's, in fact, rare.

"I just felt like that was me if that makes sense," she revealed. "Obviously, I've had a lot of self-esteem issues in the past. I still struggle with confidence and you know, it's going to be something that I'm always working on. Rare made me feel incredible. That name was so important to me the moment I heard it."

"That to me is such a special word," she continued. "And if there's anything I can do for women and men, it's to tell them that they're valued and that they're rare and that they're important. That's what it means to me."

The word "Rare" isn't the only ink Gomez has gotten in this month. She also recently revealed the matching tattoo she got with best friend Francia Raisa that honors the date of her kidney transplant.