Selena Gomez Reveals She Could Have ‘Actually Died’ During Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez revealed just how serious her kidney transplant was, she could have died.

In a new interview, the singer shared what happened when she woke up from surgery. “The lupus was a huge thing that happened to me,” the 27-year-old told WSJ Magazine. “Then the kidney thing happened, and that was the scariest because, yeah, you could actually die. The moment I came out [of the two-hour surgery], I remember starting to shake and my mom screaming and then being put back under.”

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer was referring to the complications during her surgery where she "broke an artery." Her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa explained, "Recovery was hard, I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything," she revealed to W Magazine.

"Selena did have a complication, too," she continued. "A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died.”

Gomez announced that she underwent the kidney transplant months earlier in September of 2017 via an Instagram post. Years earlier, in 2013, Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with Lupus. Currently, the pop singer seems to be healthier than ever, with her next album, Rare, debuting on January 10.