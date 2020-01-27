Selena Gomez showed Demi Lovato some love after her emotional Grammys performance.

In case you missed Sunday night's (January 27) awards show, the 27-year-old singer performed for the first time since her 2018 overdose. She took the stage with grace and delivered one of the most powerful moments of her career, singing "Anyone," a song she wrote just four days before her near-death experience.

Following her performance, Gomez praised Lovato's strength in a heartfelt post on her Instagram Story.

"I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was. Demi, I'm so happy for you," she wrote. "Thank you for your courage and bravery."

Though Lovato and Gomez are not as close as they used to be, they've always supported one another. After the pop star's overdose, the "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker reacted to her hospitalization during an interview with Elle.

She got choked up, saying, "All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I...I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So... it’s... that’s what I’ll say."

Ahead of her Grammys performance, Lovato opened up about the meaning behind "Anyone," telling Apple Music's Zane Lowe the song was most definitely a call for help during that difficult time in her life.

"You kind of listen back to it and you think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Let's help this girl,'" she said. "I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn't. And I even listened back to it and I'm like, 'Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.'"