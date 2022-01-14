Neve Campbell recently sat down with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new Scream movie and shocked fans by revealing that she once was attacked by a bear while filming.

While Campbell did not reveal the name of the movie she was attacked while on set filming, she did mention that she was 17-years-old at the time and was cast in a Dr. Dolittle type of role that required her to interact with a bear.

Campell described the incident to Clarkson, detailing how it all went wrong.

"They brought this bear on set, and they first gave me a big bottle of Coke to feed it," Campbell explained. "[After feeding it], they said dip your hand in honey and just run."

"I dipped my hand in honey, and I run to this rock, and I turn around, and I put my hand out, and the bear is not slowing down, and he's not coming for my hand," Campbell continued. "He grabs me by the leg, and he pulls me through the forest."

At the time, Campbell's mother happened to be visiting set. "The whole crew is frozen cause no one can believe what's happening. All I could think to say was, 'He's biting me,'" Campbell added.

Here's where this story gets totally wild: Once the bear wrangler got a handle of the animal, Campbell insisted they re-shoot the scene.

"Actors are so different from musicians," Clarkson responded. "If I were in a music video and that went down, I'd be like 'Bye!' Like, CGI, get my stunt double in."

Watch Clarkson's reaction to Campbell's beary scary tale for yourself, below.