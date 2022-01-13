‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery to Headline Portland’s Carnaval Maine Festival

Carnaval Maine is coming back to Portland and bringing quite the entertainment.

Following a year off in 2021, the event is back in Portland in February. The 10-day festival is eight days longer than the original one that was held in January of 2020.

While much of the event information is already public, event organizer Shamrock Sports & Entertainment announced the musical lineup, and it's pretty loaded.

Shamrock announced that country music star Scotty McCreery will headline the festival on Saturday, February 26, on the Eastern Promenade. McCreery is a platinum-selling artist who is best known for winning "American Idol" in 2011.

McCreery told Shamrock he is very excited to play the festival:

I'm always happy to play Maine. My father was raised in Maine before moving to North Carolina for college, so it's almost like coming home. I can't wait to perform at Carnaval.

It doesn't end there. Shamrock also announced a large group of local bands, highlighted by The Ghost of Paul Revere. The local giants will open the festival on Friday, February 10.

Other local acts Shamrock announced include Motor Booty Affair, Time Pilots, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Hello Newman, Maine Academy of Modern Music, Maddy's Theater, Firefly of Penobscot Nation and many others.

This is quite a variety of local acts for all genres of music. I think it's safe to say this festival's musical lineup has something for everyone. And, as someone who spent a lot of time working and promoting the local music scene, it's inspiring to see more opportunities for Maine acts on a grand stage such as this.

There's a ton of other fun activities scheduled for the festival, including ice sculptures, foodie events, rail jam, children's section, food trucks, beer garden and much more.

Admission to the festival is $15, with other events being held at an additional cost. For more information, visit Carnaval Maine's website.

