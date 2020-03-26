Scooter Braun Reveals Ariana Grande Urged Him to Sign Demi Lovato

Scooter Braun revealed it was Ariana Grande who pushed him to sign Demi Lovato last year.

The longtime manager, who also represents artists like Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, opened up about his decision to represent the pop star as a new client during an interview with Ashley Graham on her Pretty Big Deal podcast.

"I said I’ll take the meeting, but I’m not going to do this we have too much going on. And I met her and I said, 'I have to do this. She’s special. I want to do it,'" he explained. "I told her I need to speak to the two big solo females we represent because I want to make sure they are OK with this."

The two female artists he's referring to are Tori Kelly and the Thank U, Next hitmaker, who made it very clear she wanted Braun to sign the "Anyone" singer after meeting with her in person.

"Demi and Ariana went for coffee, and Ariana called me and said, ‘You have to do this. I want her with us. She's in our family. She'll be protected, she's my friend. I want her with us. I want you to help her,'" he recalled. "And I just thought that was really, really cool and very different from what you expect in today's music industry."

Braun later praised Lovato's upcoming album and revealed Grande is a huge fan of her new music.

"We did a listening party with Demi of some of the songs with Ariana. Ariana was giving notes and saying how excited she is," he said. "It's really, really nice when everyone's encouraging each other."

You can watch Braun's full interview, below: