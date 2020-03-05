Schedule Change at PQI

A change is coming to the Presque Isle International Airport (PQI), one officials say is good news for air travelers.

Beginning March 5th, the morning departure from Newark (EWR) to Presque Isle (PQI) will be at 10:30 AM. This later departure in the morning will allow passengers to connect coming from 9 of United's top 10 markets. In addition, 50 other smaller markets within the Eastern Time zone can also connect with this 10:30 departure.

A passenger leaving Orlando, Florida at 6:15 am can get into Newark in time to connect on the 10:30 flight to Presque Isle, avoiding the Newark congestion that occurs later in the day, arriving in Presque Isle before 1:00 pm, not 11:30 at night with the previous schedule. Officials say this change in schedule will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.