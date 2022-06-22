Scenes & Results From The Aroostook House of Comfort Golf Classic

Golfing for Comfort on Saturday

Golfers gathered for the Aroostook House of Comfort 9th annual Golf Classic scramble tournament on Saturday at Presque Isle Country Club. Funds raised through the Golf Classic go to helping the House of Comfort sustain the building and to build an endowment for the future.

A brief background

The Aroostook House of Comfort assists families and individuals dealing with end-of-life care. AHOC provides a comfortable setting for loved ones to surround an individual during hospice care. This is a cause that is special to me as my father spent his final days in the House of Comfort. For those who have not been through the journey, AHOC provides you with resources during the journey and well after your loved one has passed away. I encourage you to consider donating to the Aroostook House of Comfort, a resource we need in The County.

Nice try, Mother Nature

Rain was in the forecast and the skies were gloomy on Saturday morning, but the tournament was completed without the rain. Presque Isle Country Club was in fantastic shape considering there was a heavy downpour on Friday evening. Golfers were ready to take on the course with teams competing for net and gross scores with a men's division and a mixed teams division.

The winners

Taking the Men's division with a gross score of 56 was the team of Darren Barnes, Erik Anderson, Josh Bell and Teddy Walker. The first-place net score of 53 came from the team of Joel Whittaker, Aaron Kofstad, Eric Tanguay, and Rick Goupille. For the mixed team's division, the team of Rick Collins, Dan Hotham, Greg Ireland, and Diane Collins won with a gross score of 61. Taking first-place net, with a score of 52, was the team of Rene Cloukey, Kelley Fitzpatrick, Reno Voisine, and Dan Cyr. The longest drive competition for men was won by Teddy Walker and Pam Lynch had the longest drive of the day for women.

Full results here:

For a complete list of winners from the day and more information visit the Aroostook House of Comfort Facebook page or website.

