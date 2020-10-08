‘SNL’ Pulls Musical Guest Morgan Wallen After Singer Is Spotted Partying Sans Mask Amid COVID-19

Country artist Morgan Wallen has been pulled from his scheduled Saturday Night Live performance due to violating COVID-19 safety precautions.

Wallen was spotted partying at the University of Alabama after their football victory over Texas A&M this past weekend. In TikTok videos posted by college students, Wallen could be seen in crowds without wearing a face mask. In one video, he can be seen kissing an unidentified woman.

On Wednesday (October 7), shortly after the videos went viral, Wallen released an apology video via Instagram.

"I got a call from the show to let me know I'd no longer be able to play," Wallen shared, sitting in his hotel room in New York City. "[It's] due to COVID protocols, which I understand. I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they’ve obviously affected my long term goal and my dreams."

Wallen took ownership of actions and said that he knows he "put [the cast and staff] in jeopardy."

"I apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down," he continued. "On a personal note, I think I have some growing up to do. I think I’ve lost myself a little but I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and it's left me with less joy. So I'm gonna go try to work on that."

Wallen added that he will take some time away from the spotlight to work on himself. He also revealed that SNL Executive Producer Lorne Michaels gave him encouragement and said that they would find another date to make up his performance.

"I know I’m taking some heat — a lot of heat — online, but I wanted you guys to know that your messages of encouragement haven’t [gone] unnoticed either. It may be a second before you hear from me but I’m going to go work on me... I love you," he concluded.

Watch the TikToks and his apology video, below.