The Sanford Police issued a warning on their Facebook page about cases in New England of overdoses from people using marijuana laced with Fentanyl. Fentanyl is an opioid used as a pain medication and also used as a recreational drug, which can have overdose effects that can be deadly.

Sanford Police say they received a bulletin that Connecticut has conducted a positive test of marijuana laced with Fentanyl and it caused overdoses in several people who used that tainted marijuana. Luckily NARCAN, a drug that can counteract the effects of an opioid overdose if administered quickly, was used and the lives of all of those affected were saved because of it.

The Sanford Police say no confirmed cases of Fentanyl laced marijuana have been confirmed in Maine, but with cases in Connecticut, the public should be aware that laced marijuana could cross the border into Maine.

With Maine being a State where recreational marijuana is legal to purchase from licensed vendors, that might be your safest bet for now if plan to use it.

