Safety Tips For Trick-Or-Treaters & Those Giving Out Candy

Before you head out the door to partake in some Halloween Trick-Or-Treating fun, there are some safety tips you'll want to keep in mind so that you, and your loved ones can have a happy and healthy holiday.

According to the website healthychildren.org, there are actually a lot of little things to consider to make this holiday "tons of fun".

When it comes to costumes, the website says you should make sure they fit well, that they don't obstruct your child's ability to see, and that there are no sharp accessories (like swords) that would injure someone.

Wearing reflective clothing, or even some sort of costume that lights up is always recommended, too.

For those planning to give out treats, there are a couple of things that could make life a little safer and easier for all:

Safety experts say that aside from handing out candy that's individually wrapped in treat bags or wrappers, there are other things you should do before the kiddos end up at your door.

"Remove tripping hazards to keep your home safe for visiting trick-or-treaters. Keep the porch and front yard clear of anything a child could trip over such as garden hoses, toys, bikes, and lawn decorations.

Check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs.

Sweep wet leaves from sidewalks and steps to prevent anyone from slipping on them.

Restrain pets so they do not jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.

Law enforcement agencies also remind folks to check all the collected candy before letting kids eat it. Anything that's not wrapped by the factory or is no longer sealed should be thrown away.

Some other good advice to keep in mind, before you head out Halloween night, can be found on the website, safekids.org.

For children who will be walking from house to house, here are some really good things to remember:

"Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right, and left again when crossing, and keep looking as you cross. Put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street. Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them."

Going up to houses that have lights on, and avoiding those that don't have lights is also a good idea.

Taking flashlights along, and having adults accompany kids under 12 are some other things you can do to make this Halloween safer for all!

Some ideas included activities to do if you plan to stay home and avoid trick or treating in public.

They include a scavenger hunt and trick-or-treating throughout the house or around the yard.

Whichever way you plan to spend the day or night, be safe and enjoy!