Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He’s Taking a Break From Acting

Last month, Ryan Reynolds announced via an Instagram post that he was taking “a little sabbatical” from acting following his work on the upcoming Apple Original film Spirited.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” Reynolds wrote. “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

This week, he explained the reasons for the surprising move. He told The Hollywood Reporter that the decision was motivated by his personal life. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively��and their three daughters] and time with them,” Reynolds explained at an awards show in New York City this week. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

Even if Reynolds takes an extended break from moviemaking, you’ll still be seeing him onscreen in the years ahead. Later this month, he stars with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice, supposedly Netflix’s most expensive movie ever. Then Spirited is expected on Apple’s streaming service in time for Christmas next year. Plus, Reynolds has already also shot a film called The Adam Project, which IMDb describes as a story about a man who “must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self.” I wonder if the kid advises him to spend more time with his family, and less time working at his job.

