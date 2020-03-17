Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Those in Need Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

While the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, it's affecting those who don't test positive for the disease as well as those who are sick. With people being urged to self-quarantine and practice social distancing, many establishments have temporarily closed their doors, leaving millions of people without work.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doing their part to help those in need and on Tuesday (March 17) announced that they were donating $1 million to food charities that have been working around the clock during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA,” Reynolds, who hails from Canada, wrote on Instagram. “If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection,” he ended his message before sharing a fake phone number to harass Hugh Jackman.

Lively also shared the message to her Instagram followers, adding her own additional thoughts: "Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this.”

She thanked people for stepping up by “shopping for the elderly” and “making lunches for children.” “We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home,” she wrote.

The actress concluded her message on a lighthearted note as well: “Can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”