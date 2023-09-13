No One Seriously Hurt in a 3-Vehicle Crash On Route 2 in Hermon

Details have been released about a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Hermon on Wednesday morning.

Where Is the Crash?

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened in the area of Spruce Street and Hillcrest Drive. Deputies and members of the Hermon Fire Department were called to Route 2 for a reported crash with injuries involving three vehicles.

What Happened?

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash determined that a vehicle pulled out of a driveway into the path of an oncoming car. The two vehicles collided, which caused one of them to hit a utility pole, causing it to collapse. The pole came to rest on top of one of the vehicles involved.

A third vehicle tried to avoid the collision and, in the process, went off the roadway and rolled over.

Was Anyone Hurt in the Crash?

Drivers from two of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The third operator wasn't hurt and stayed at the scene. Central Maine Power arrived at the scene and replaced the pole, and the three vehicles were towed from the scene.

The names of the people involved in the crash were not released.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

