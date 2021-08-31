Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Sober and Says He’s Coming Back to ‘Jersey Shore’

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Ronnie's Jersey Shore return, Venus Williams' latest team-up and more, below.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Coming Back to Jersey Shore

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has confirmed that he will be returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at the end of the fifth season. He claims that he is now four months sober and is working to get his life back on track for the sake of his daughter.

It was announced back in May that he was stepping away from the show to get help. I’ll be back,” he teased at the time. “All the fans love me, and I love them too, so I’m gonna give them what they want, and I’ll see them soon.” (via Page Six)

Kim and Kanye Reportedly Reconsidering Divorce

There may be hope yet for Kimye. The ex-couple shocked the world when Kim — or someone who looked a lot like Kim — appeared on stage in a wedding gown during Kanye's recent listening event. According to a source close to the couple, Kim and Kanye have been spending time together privately. For the sake of their four kids, they are allegedly trying to keep the family together. (via TMZ)

Billie Eilish's Concert Film Is a Love Letter to Los Angeles

Billie Eilish will release her concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on Disney+ this Friday. She says the film is so much more than her just performing her new album front to back, and that fans will be taken on a journey through L.A.

Manifest Returning for Fourth Season

After being canceled by NBC back in June, it has just been announced that the show Manifest will be returning for a fourth and final season on Netflix. (via Just Jared)

Venus Williams Teaming Up With BetterHelp to Provide $2 Million in Free Therapy

Mental health in sports has been on the forefront of conversation ever since Naomi Osaka spoke out earlier this year. Now, Venus Williams is stepping up in a major way: The tennis star has partnered up with BetterHelp and the Women's Tennis Association to provide $2 million toward free therapy. (via People)