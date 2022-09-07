Rodriguez & McAtee Conference Players of the Week For UMPI Soccer

The Northern Atlantic Conference (NAC) named their first weekly award winners of the 2022-23 season with two former Presque Isle Wildcats picking up honors. University of Maine-Presque Isle soccer had three players in total recognized for their outstanding performances.

You can't spell the full name without the word Save

Savannah Rodriguez has been named the women's defensive player of the week in the NAC after her performance in net as goalkeeper for the UMPI Owls. Rodriguez's .917 save percentage over the weekend led UMPI to one win and a tie with Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Savannah is a four-year starter for the Owls, after a stellar high school career at Presque Isle high school, taking the Wildcats to the State Championship.

Zhoreen Malik from Kenya provided UMPI with the offense to support Rodriguez's efforts. The senior midfielder scored a goal in both games over the weekend. Malik scored the first goal of the Owls 2-0 win on Saturday, and the only goal in Sunday's game.

The X-Factor

Freshmen goalkeeper Xavier McAtee has had a seamless transition to the college level, after a standout career at Presque Isle high school. McAtee was busy in the net for the Owls over the weekend facing several shots on goal and compiling save percentage of over 85%. UMPI men fell to New England College 2-0, and McAtee led the Owls to a 1-1 tie on Sunday against Methodist University out of North Carolina.

Support the Owls soccer teams this weekend

You can watch Rodriguez, McAtee, Malik and others in the coming days.The UMPI Owls soccer teams will be in action this weekend in Presque Isle. Both teams will be hosting Maine Maritime Academy on Saturday and Fisher College on Sunday.