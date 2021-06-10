Rockin’ on Riverside is Back in Presque Isle, Maine

Rockin’ on Riverside is back and better than ever with a new look. The music and activities start Thursday, June 10 at the Riverside Pavilion with fan favorite Barefoot Brotherhood.

The band kicks things into high gear starting at 6:00 pm and keeps rockin’ until 8:30 pm in the picturesque Presque Isle park.

You’re going to love the new and improved layout for the concert series. You’ll find the beer garden at the gazebo this year and the vendors have a prime spot along the street for easy access. The food trucks will be there too. Bring your appetite and enjoy some of the best local fare anywhere. If you are interested in being a vendor at Rockin’ on Riverside, reach out to the Presque Isle Downtown revitalization Committee.

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and even pillows to enjoy the show. There’s limited seating, but plenty of room for everyone. There’s a lot of good parking spaces. Keep in mind, on the day of the shows, the parking area from Riverside Drive to Chapman Road is closed from 3:30 pm to 9 pm.

A whole list of great local musical acts are slated to perform over the course of the summer. Barefoot Brotherhood get the summer started on Thursday, June 10, Wally and The Virginian continue the fun in the park on Thursday, June 24, Star City Syndicate will take you higher on Thursday July 8, Too Far North is bringing the groove, Thursday, July 22, No Pressure rocks it out under the County sky on Thursday, August 5, and Common Crossing sets the perfect mood on Thursday, August 19.

A reminder of the schedule - Rockin’ on Riverside is every other Thursday with shows starting at 6:00 pm and going until 8:30 pm.