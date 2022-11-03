Are RM and Pharrell Working Together?

BTS' RM sat down with Pharrell Williams as the two artists interviewed each other for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue Tuesday (Nov. 1).

The conversation delved into the artists' takes on creativity, live performance, and their upcoming projects, which apparently includes a Pharrell and BTS collaboration.

When RM asked Pharrell about his new music, the Grammy-winning producer and songwriter said, "Well, my project, it’s called … it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful."

The pair didn't reveal any details about the secret collab, but Pharrell did note that, "Everyone that hears it is like, 'Whoa.'"

"I just love this song," RM added.

"SECRET COLLAB" trended on Twitter after the interview dropped.

The two also discussed RM's past mixtapes and upcoming solo album, which he said is "90 percent done," to which Pharrell offered his creative talents, "If within that last 10 percent, if you need — you don’t need me, but I mean …"

RM also expressed in the interview that Pharrell is one of his idols and that he feels "honored and grateful" to work with him.

The BTS superstar ended the chat by asking Pharrell for any advice as the members embark on their forays into solo music.

"It's really tricky and confusing and I just don't know what's gonna happen. If you could give me any advice, because you are in a band, and you've done a lot of projects," RM requested, referencing Pharrell's work with The Neptunes, N.E.R.D., and his solo music.

Pharrell said doing different projects "really helped" him, and told RM that "having that departure is gonna make it really fresh for you."

"It's good for you to do that, because then when you come back to the team, it's gonna be super fresh and you'll have a whole lot of ideas. Continue to move forward, continue to be curious, and don't put any unnecessary pressure on what it is that you do by saying … No absolutes, like, ‘Oh, I will never do music again,’ or ‘I will never …’ I wouldn’t do any of that. No nevers. Just stay along for the ride. Just keep going," Pharrell added.

The conversation also touched on the "responsibility" RM feels as a performer to give each audience the "best night ever."

He added that he still gets nervous, and said that he is "really aware" of the fact that fans travel long distances and spend their money on seeing BTS in concert.

"I'm a human, and I really get nervous, and I really sometimes get depressed and even get swallowed by the energies. But I try to deal with it because I'm a human and I love the music. I love their love," he said, echoing similar sentiments from his band members that alluded to the return of BTS as a whole and their love for the group.

Watch the full interview, below: