Rita Ora revealed that her mom is working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as a doctor.

Speaking with Extra via video chat, Ora, who is currently self-isolating at home in London, shared that her mother, Vera Sahatciu, is working with the National Health Service in the U.K., where she is treating and helping COVID-19 positive patients.

"I get to see it firsthand, seeing my mom get up and go to work … It is real, what’s happening is real," Ora told the publication.

Calling the experience "frantic" and "crazy," Ora said "it’s a different way of living for right now, but it’s nice to also be able to help."

"People are coming in sick more than ever, especially the elderly. My mother’s been pushed forward. She’s actually a psychiatrist and so for her to have to rush to the emergency is not obviously her day-to-day thing, so as you can see they are that desperate to have all different types of doctors helping from all over," the singer explained.

When Sahatciu gets home from work, Ora shared that her mom "takes her clothes off [and] jumps straight into the shower" to decontaminate.

"I think every day for her is a risk. I get a bit fearful and say, 'If you don’t feel up to it you can stay home.' She feels obliged as a doctor to go and lend her services … I check in and say, ‘How are you feeling? Please keep your distance.' It’s scary, but she believes in God and faith ... She really is a hero for me," Ora continued.

As for the pop star, Ora has teamed up with the United Nations for their #StopTheSpread campaign.

She even recently released a song that seems to capture the spirit of self-isolation.

"I wanted to create a symbol of unity," she shared. "Obviously you can donate. I wanted to show something that could distract people, hence Instagram or singing a few songs. Like the song I put out, ‘How to Be Lonely’ ... It’s hilarious that the song is called ‘How to Be Lonely’ when everyone’s at home right now."

Listen, below: