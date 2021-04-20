These Are 10 Ridiculous Maine Laws & Yes They Are Actually Real

If you haven't heard by now, Maine is home to some pretty ridiculous laws. However, you'll also be relieved to know that Maine isn't the exclusive home to asinine laws on the books that make no sense. In fact, did you know it's against the law for a moose to stand on a sidewalk in Alaska? In Arkansas it is against the law to pronounce the silent 'S' at the end of the state's name and in Idaho it is illegal to not be smiling all the time.

So you see? There are plenty of places that have laws that are completely and utterly ridiculous. But, when it comes to our home state of Maine, what are some of the dumbest laws out there? Let's have a look.

According to Only In Your State, it is against the law in Maine to step out of an airplane once it has become airborne. For real. If you were to open the door and jump out of a plane you could be criminally charged for it. You may even be required to appear in court, if in fact you survived the plunge.

In Maine, and many people already know this one, it is illegal to keep your Christmas lights up later than January 14th. We all know that one person in our neighborhood that keeps their lights up year round, don't we? Well fear not, just call the police and have them hauled off to prison. Just kidding, I don't think they'll actually do time for it, and stop being such a scrooge!

In Maine, it is against the law to keep an armadillo as a pet. That's it. I got nothing else on this one.

In Augusta Maine it is against the law to play a violin while walking down the street. If you want to be stationary on a park bench or even standing off to the side of the street then you should be okay. But the second you begin any sort of a gait while running your bow across the strings, you're actually breaking state law. So, if your feel the need to walk around while violining (wait, that's not a word?!), just stay home and pace in your yard.

So this one I had to look the definition up on because it was a word I honestly hadn't heard before. In Maine, it is against the law to 'expectorate' out of a second story window. According to the dictionary, expectorate means to cough or spit out (phlegm) from the throat or lungs. So yeah, if you needed a law to tell you that it shouldn't be done out of a second story window....

This next one isn't as ridiculous at it is obvious but nonetheless, it is actually against the law to bite your landlord in the town of Rumford. Honestly, I just have so many questions about this one. What happened to lead to the town needing to implement this law? Someone actually got so upset that they actually bit their landlord? Wow. If you're that worked up, don't bite your landlord, bite a lemon instead.

This next one has me scratching my head a little bit, primarily because dead people (at least that I'm aware of) can't make buying decisions. However, it is still illegal in the town of Wells, Maine to place advertisements in cemeteries. This is another one that has me thinking that something must have happened at some point that forced the town's hand on this law. I mean, was someone advertising funeral services? Seems a little late at that point doesn't it? (It's also illegal to pet deer in Wells, too)

This next one makes me laugh a little bit- and also makes me want to try it just for the sake of saying I broke this ridiculous Maine law. Did you know that in Maine's largest city it is against the law to tickle a woman's chin with a feather duster? Yup, it's a real thing. Was there someone that went on some serial chin-tickling spree in Portland that led councilors to have to enact an emergency ordinance?

This one seems like a law that was concocted post-covid, but in fact this is a pre-covid thing. You may not know this, but it is technically against the law to blow your nose in Waterville. Well, in public anyway. It's true, if you have a couple nose-holes filled with some unwanted guests you better find yourself a private establishment to blow your nose in. Or, if you're feeling a little stuffy, just stay home to avoid spending years in the pen.

Last, but certainly not least, did you know that it's actually against the law to 'clean salmon' on the upper Kennebec River? Yes, it's true. So if in fact you are doing some salmon fishing in the upper Kennebec and you snag some keepers, make sure you come 'down stream aways' before you clean your fish. Why is this a law? I have absolutely no idea.

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!