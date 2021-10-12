Ride The ISS in Space From Texas to Maine in This Astronaut’s Stellar Video

Buckle up, folks, we’re about to take a ride on the International Space Station (ISS) from Texas to Maine at an altitude of 250-miles.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough has been zooming around the globe 16 times a day since April and brought us on one of his trips via a video he posted on twitter.

I’ve done the Florida to Maine, Maine to Florida drive at least six times, and I’ve never been able to accomplish it in less than 25 hours. Kimbrough’s journey from Texas to Maine takes a whopping 24 seconds, but the ISS can go a little faster than my Honda Civic.

In the middle of the video you’ll notice a small spot flashing with lights, signaling a storm happening miles below. I've seen a storm from a plane which was equally as cool as it was terrifying, but Kimbrough's beats my view.

As the video comes to an end, we soar over Maine and catch a glimpse of a sunrise. That's our one sunrise for the day, but one of many for the astronauts on the ISS.

According to NASA’s website, the astronauts on the ISS experience 16 sunrises and sunsets as they orbit the Earth 16 times per day, traveling at a speed of 5 miles per second. Quick math here, that’s 18,000 miles per hour. Yeah… a little faster than my Honda.