Rick and Morty unveiled a brand new teaser trailer, which depicts a live-action version of the show's titular characters. Rick Sanchez is played by none other than Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed Doc Brown in 1985’s Back to the Future. This makes total sense, as Back to the Future was one of the inspirations behind the popular Adult Swim show.

Watch the short teaser below, which features Lloyd alongside Jaeden Lieberher (It, Knives Out) as Rick’ grandson Morty:

As the post indicates, this live-action incarnation of the duo takes place in the C-132 universe. It’s unclear how this teaser will fit in with this season's finale, or the future of the show in general. Will we be getting a full-length episode starring live-action Rick and Morty? Only time will tell.

Back in 2018, Lloyd had expressed interest in lending his voice to the irreverent adult cartoon. “I don't follow it closely, but I’ve seen a few episodes and I gotta tell you, I think it’s a lot of fun. I know it’s some kind of parody of Doc and Marty,” he told the Phoenix New Times. When asked if he would ever seriously consider having a voice role on the show, he responded, “I’d like to, of course. I think it’s really fun.”

Now that Rick and Morty has been renewed for 70 more episodes by Adult Swim, there’s no longer going to be long periods of time between seasons. “We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore,” series co-creator Justin Roiland told Polygon. “We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

The season finale of Rick and Morty Season 5 arrives on Adult Swim Sunday, September 5.