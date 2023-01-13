Reward Being Offered For Folks Who Can Identify These Alleged UMaine Sign Stealers
The University of Maine Police Department is asking for some assistance identifying a group of people who allegedly vandalized a sign and statue on the Orono campus.
According to the University Of Maine Police Department Facebook Page, both incidents took place in November of last year, just before the Thanksgiving break. And both times, the culprits were seen on video, which authorities used to grab some still shots of the people involved.
"In the first incident occurring on 11/20/22 around 12:13 AM, four males were seen on video destroying a $4000 sign in front of the Buchanan Alumni House."
