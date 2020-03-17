Report: Tom Brady Expected to Sign With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The greatest of all time, Tom Brady, announced he was leaving the New England Patriots on Tuesday, March 17.

And while it was a sad announcement not to see him agree to don the uniform at Gillette another season, he has delivered a great 20 years to the franchise and New England team.

But on Tuesday night, reports were coming in expecting Brady to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The likes of Colin Cowherd, Ian Rapoport, and Adam Schefter were all reporting on the possible news, including an alleged $30 million per year deal.

According to ESPN, "there is no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer.‬"

So while TB12 hasn't said anything official, it's looking like the quarterback will be headed to Florida.

It's certainly the end of an era, and while it'll be strange not seeing Brady play for New England, he gave us Pats fans an incredible run, including six Super Bowls.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

Time will soon tell if the reports are right on Tampa Bay.

Guess we'll have to wait for the official announcement from Brady until then.