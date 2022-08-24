Remembrance Way & Pathway At Aroostook House of Comfort Ceremony

Remembrance Way &#038; Pathway At Aroostook House of Comfort Ceremony

Stones at the Aroostook House of Comfort via AHOC Facebook

The Aroostook Hospice Foundation recently held a special ceremony at the Aroostook House of Comfort, honoring some who have spent time at the hospice care facility. This dedication and ceremony were held at the Aroostook House of Comfort on Saturday.

"A life is a continuous thread. It weaves itself through love and memory, and remains a part of everyone it has touched."

The Remembrance Way Garden and Pathway is paved with stones that are etched to honor family and friends that have passed away, and also provides support to the critical services provided by AHOC. It is a beautiful pathway and garden. For this year's ceremony, the weather was as close to perfect as you would hope. The property at the AHOC is beautiful and provides serenity and calmness needed during the difficult time of palliative care.  

Remembrance Pathway - via AHOC Facebook Page
This year there were 22 stones dedicated in memory of loved ones and family. My family and I were part of the ceremony, honoring my dad who we lost on January of 2021. We did not know what to expect going into the service, but came away impressed by the touching ceremony put on by the staff. I can't stress enough how wonderful the Aroostook House of Comfort treats the patients, family, and loved ones of those needing hospice care. The care does not stop at death, in fact, AHOC continually checks in on family and relatives throughout the next year plus, after loss of life.

A cause worth supporting 

This dedication and ceremony were therapeutic and another part of the grieving process. Thank you to the Aroostook Hospice Foundation and the Aroostook House of Comfort, and to the special people who continue to look out for my family. To learn more about this organization click this link. 

