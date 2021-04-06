Red Sox Unveil New Uniforms to be Worn April 17-18

The Boston Red Sox have unveiled new uniforms to be worn April 17th and 18th when they take on the Chicago White Sox for Patriot's Day Weekend

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Nike

The Red Sox will continue to wear the white B Strong jerseys on Monday, April 19, (Patriot's Day) worn annually since 2013.

We viewed the City Connect collaboration with Nike as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of a weekend that is uniquely Boston,” said Red Sox EVP/CMO Adam Grossman. “The departure from our traditional style pays homage to that iconic weekend, and recognizes Boston’s boldness, culture and creativity.”

The City Connect uniform adopts colors that honor the spirit of Patriots’ Day weekend, and features “Boston” in a stencil font across the chest paying tribute to the Boylston Street finish line. The numbers “617” are highlighted on the left sleeve as a nod to the area code for Boston and Fenway Park. The numbers appear within a racing bib, honoring one of the city’s most iconic annual sports traditions.