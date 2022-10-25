RCMP Release Video Images in Ongoing Theft Investigation

Police Release Video Images in Ongoing Theft Investigation

The Oromocto RCMP have released video surveillance footage of a theft on Onondaga Street, in Oromocto, New Brunswick.

Police are looking to get more information in their investigation to identify two persons of interest in the case. The theft occurred on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 around 2 p.m. when a man and woman stole merchandise worth several hundreds of dollars.

Description of Persons of Interest

The man is described as having a beard and has tattoos on his right hand. In the video, he is wearing a black baseball hat and a shirt with a “DC” logo on it. He also has on black sweatpants and boots.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Officials gave a description of the individuals in the video. The woman has long brown hair. At the time of the incident she was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black sandals. She was also carrying a black purse.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers

You are asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at 506-357-4300 if you have any information related to the investigation, or if you recognize the individuals in the photos. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This Oromocto, New Brunswick news article will be updated with additional information when it is made available to the public and media. More details will be posted to social media, on the homepage and on the app. Download the app for free to get breaking news and alerts.