Rarest Lobster in the World Caught off the Coast of Maine

According to CBS Boston, a Boston seafood company made a catch off the coast of Maine Saturday against odds that rival the Powerball jackpot.

When talking about lobsters, there are no better experts than the people at the University of Maine Lobster Institute. They say that the odds of catching a rare albino lobster are 1 in 100 million, making it the rarest lobster in the world.

According to at 2018 NY Post article, there are an estimated 250 million lobsters in the waters of the Gulf of Maine. So doing the math that's only 2.5 lobsters in 36,000 square miles of water. Talk about finding a needle in a haystack!

That's exactly what happened when James Hook and Company of Boston found "the needle in the haystack" in their daily catch on February 19 and posted photos on Facebook.

Not only is this an albino lobster, but it's also a cull lobster. Cull lobsters are defined as having one of their claws smaller than the other. Notice how much smaller the albino lobster's right claw, the pincher claw is? That's caused when the lobster loses a claw either in a fight with another lobster of some other mishap. The claws grow back but they take time to grow to their former size and match the other claw.

This albino lobster will have plenty of time to grow that claw back as it's not headed for a boiling pot of hot water. Instead, James Hook and Company has decided to give it a nice home at the New England Aquarium where it will likely outlive us all since lobsters typically live to be at least 100-years-old if they don't end up in a fisherman's trap.

