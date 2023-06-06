Seattle rockers, Queens Of The Stone Age will be hitting the road and heading to Portland this summer.

QOTSA, as they're usually referred to, formed in 1996, and have seen a number of different musicians cycle in and out of the band. The main member, founding guitar player and vocalist, Josh Homme, however, has remained a constant throughout the band's history.

Waterfront Concerts just announced that Queens of the Stone Age will be at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on August 11, 2023.

The band will appear with the New York-based Electric Trip-Hop duo Phantogram, and Detroit punk rockers, The Armed.

QOTSA will be returning to the States in August, after touring overseas for most of the summer.

According to their website, Queens of the Stone Age is about to release a new album, and will be touring in support of it.

"Queens of the Stone Age have announced their long-awaited 8th studio album,

In Times New Roman… out June 16th. The album was produced by Queens of the Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by long-time collaborator Boneface."

The first single from the Times New Roman album, Emotion Sickness, is out now and you can listen to it here.

Tickets to the Portland show will go on sale this Friday, June 9th at 10 AM, with presale tickets available Thursday, June 8th at 10 AM.

For a taste of what this concert might sound like, here are some samples of music from each band.

Queens of the Stone Age:

Phantogram:



The Armed:



