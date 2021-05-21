Q 96.1 Music News: Week in Review

So much great pop music on Q 96.1 - and so much news too.

Now that things are starting to open up again, we’re seeing more and more artists getting out on the road and doing more and more things in the studio. That's a bonus for all of us because we get all the amazing music and stories.

This is a chance to see many of the stories in one place to get your fix of top 40 music and all that goes on behind the scenes and in public.

Miley Cyrus just signed a major deal with NBC and that means we don't know what to expect from her - which is a good thing. She always does something to surprise and puts out her awesome music.

Miley signs deal with NBC

Arian Grande gets married

If you can believe it, Ariana Grande got married. Did you even know she was that serious with her new man? It was kind of under wraps. Well, the news is out now and we’ve got the latest on her marriage.

MTV Winners List

Did you get to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards? It was packed with the major Hollywood players and the key music icons. They were all there and we have the coverage with photos and the winners list.

Billie is fed up with Facebook & Twitter

Billie Eilish is not digging social media and says she doesn’t want to post again. She goes into why she feels that way and what she might do in the future with her social pages.

Paris & Britney BFFs

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears have been known to hang out. The two of them together usually means some excitement wherever they go. It’s nice to get an update on their friendship.

Halsey Falls in Love

Halsey almost had a biopic, but it did not happen - yet anyway - because of love. It’s a big story because fans want to see the movie - but we’ll just have to wait.