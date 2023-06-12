PVC Class B All-Conference Softball Teams
The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference released on Monday, June 12th their Class B All-Conference Softball Teams. Congratulations to all!
First Team
- Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
- Saige Evans - Old Town
- Addy Boyce - MDI
- Ariana Cross - John Bapst
- Hannah Wagstaff - Ellsworth
- Aaliya Manning - Ellsworth
- Molly Simcox - Hermon
- Gabby Cody - Old Town
- Sophie Lynch - Ellsworth
- Mollie Gray - MDI
Second Team
- Olivia Hill - Foxcroft Academy
- Addy Waning - Hermon
- Emily Straetz - Presque Isle
- Alexis Degrasse - Old Town
- Braelynn Wilcox - Hermon
- Danica Brown - Old Town
- Natalie Fournier - Old Town
- Leah Hill - Foxcroft Academy
- Georgianna Curtis - Presque Isle
- Morgan Duhaime - Ellsworth
- Player of the Year - Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
- Pitcher of the Year - Addy Boyce - MDI
- Coach of the Year - Stephanie Biberstein - Hermon
